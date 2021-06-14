Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 28

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 28 late last week.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:57 a.m. on June 10, on Harrison Street at its intersection with Carrier Street, in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 73-year-old Gary R. Smith, of Rossiter, was operating a 2007 Toyota RAV4, attempting to cross over State Route 28 from Carrier Street to Carrier Street Extension and failed to yield for oncoming traffic.

Smith’s vehicle was subsequently struck by a 2019 Dodge RAM 1500, operated by 39-year-old Raymond S. Stewart, of Freeport, that was traveling on State Route 28.

Gary Smith suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital by Jefferson County EMS.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

A passenger in Smith’s vehicle, identified as 70-year-old Sharon J. Smith, of Rossiter, and a passenger in Stewart’s vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Jerald G. Collier, of Freeport, were also using seat belts.

No other injuries were reported.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Smith was cited for a traffic violation.

