 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Liberty Utility Trailers Are Now in Stock at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj-liberty-3SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – After a long wait, utility trailers are finally available again at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales!

These trailers are in stock and ready for purchase! Get yours before they’re gone!

jj-LIBERTY-GRAY-6X126×12 Angle Iron- Perfect for hauling all of your summer toys including Kayaks, Side by Sides, ATV’s, and much more!

This trailer is rated at 2990#, has a powder-coated frame, and a one-year warranty! Dexter spring axles w/ EZ Lube Hubs are included on this trailer. Colors include Red, Black, Blue, and Gray.

jj-liberty-5k7×14 Utility Trailer- This universal trailer is a single axle, rated at 5000#! With a deleted rail, side loading is a great option for hauling a combination of ATVs, ATCs, and/or Side by Sides!

Have a 2300 Series tractor to haul? Then, this trailer is also perfect for you with a hauling capacity of 3500#! The possibilities are endless for this powder-coated trailer!

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit:

– Websites:
https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com
https://jjtrailersales.com/

– Feeds and Needs Facebook page

– Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

OR – Stop in at one of J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

JJ-Trailers-170x95


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.