Community Pulls Together for Local Teacher Diagnosed with Cancer, Benefit Set for July 18

Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (5)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The community is pulling together to support a well-known local teacher who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Caleb Kifer, a well-known educator at Clarion-Limestone High School and friend to many in the local community, was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

In an effort to raise money for Caleb’s fight and to help support his wife Elicia and their three young children, six-year-old Harper, four-year-old Cora, and one-year-old Cade, a special benefit event has been scheduled for Sunday, July 18.

The event will take place at the Fryburg Sportsman’s “Club Farm” located at 3100 Marble Strobleton Road in Tionesta.

Come out for this fun-filled day, packed with activities for all ages!

During the event, a BBQ-style chicken picnic will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for a donation. The meal includes chicken graciously donated by Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meats. Participants are also invited to BYOB/drinks/food.

Pre-sale t-shirts with sponsors listed will begin in the weeks prior to the event.

Other events will include:

  • A Raffle with tickets on pre-sale for $10/piece with four large prizes.
  • Large Item Side Raffle Day of Event with prizes from and including:
    • Allegheny Grill – gift card and growler
    • Carter Lumber – cordless drill
    • $250 Gateway Lodge
    • Briar Hill Furniture
    • McKissick Trucking – Cabin in Benezette
    • J & C Worskshop
    • and more to be announced!
  • Bouncy House
  • Dunk Booth
  • Chinese Auction from multiple sponsors with up to 100 baskets expected
  • Live Music – Johnny Bravo and DJ Troy
  • Corn Hole Tournament

For those looking to be sponsors or those unable to attend this event, please feel free to email [email protected]

Donations can also be sent to the following address:

Caleb Kifer
PO Box 120
Clarion, PA 16214

Make checks payable to Caleb Kifer.

To make an electronic donation:
VENMO: Caleb-Kifer-2
PAYPAL: [email protected]

For anyone unable to attend on July 18, there is an additional benefit being planned on Saturday, July 10, that will include a live auction and spaghetti dinner organized by Clarion-Limestone Area School District to be held at the school.

Updates will be made as the event approaches and details are solidified.

A Facebook event page for the July 18 benefit is available here.


