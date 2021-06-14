Universal Forest Products Celebrates the Retirement of Tom Stewart
PARKER, Pa. – On Friday, June 4, 2021, UFP Parker, LLC celebrated the retirement of Tom Stewart, a 34-year UFP veteran.
(Pictured above: Front Row, left to right: Larry Stewart, Tom Stewart, and Todd Stewart. Back Row: Plant Manager Matt Corle and GMO Chris Hutchens.)
Tom has had many duties over the years, including quality control, safety director, yard manager, and the cycle counter.
Parker employees enjoyed a food truck providing lunch and beverages in his honor.
Tom was joined at the celebration by his brothers: Larry (who spent 22 years at UFP as a truss builder and truss designer before retiring in 2009) and Todd (a 35-year UFP veteran who is currently employed at UFP Parker as an industrial builder/assembler). Altogether, the three brothers have contributed 93 years of service to UFP!
UFP Parker, LLC is looking for dedicated individuals to join our growing company. Currently, there are openings at both the Emlenton and Parker locations for General Labor, Truss, Wall, and Industrial Builders, as well as Forklift Operators.
Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy-in options; and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.
UFP Parker, LLC also provides competitive wages, as well as most positions having an additional, generous production bonus.
Apply online and set up your tour today!
WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
