State Police Calls: DUI/Drug Possession, Hit-and-Run Crash

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI/Drug Possession in Farmington Township

Around 2:21 a.m. on June 13, Marienville-based State Police conducted a stop on a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta on State Route 66 near State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a traffic violation.

Police say it was later determined that the driver, a 26-year-old Parker man, was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, a 33-year-old Butler man, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Hit and Run in Emlenton Borough

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 2:06 a.m. on June 6, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Hill Street just south of 11th Street, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say a 2015 Mazda Speed 6 that was legally parked in front of a residence on Hill Street was side-swiped by an unknown vehicle. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The Mazda sustained minor damage to its rear driver’s side door.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.