 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Fryburg Celebrates Bicentennial at St. Michael’s Parish

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Photo #4FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The community recently celebrated Fryburg’s bicentennial at St. Michael’s Parish.

(Pictured above: Presenters Emily Weaver and Brian Hale dressed in period costume.)

(Photos courtesy of Bob Fitzsimmons.)


Fryburg’s bicentennial (1820 to 2020) event was held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, with approximately 90 people in attendance.

P1130280

The presenters spoke about the early area pioneers and how Washington Township land was acquired and settled.

Organizer Brenda Eisenman Agnello told exploreClarion.com, “It was an honor to be part of this event, and the gathering was like a big family reunion.

“Many descendants of the original area families were in the audience. Thank you to the many volunteers that helped with organizing and executing the Bicentennial Celebration.”

Brenda Eisenman Agnello

Brenda Eisenman Agnello

Brenda Agnello welcomed the community followed by the grand marshal address by Leon “Chappy” Eiseman, her father. Eisenman was not only the grand marshal for this year’s Mayfest, but he was also the inspiration behind the bicentennial event.

Chappy Eisenman on left pictured with organizer Pauley Hargenrader

Organizer Pauley Hargenrader presents plaque to Chappy Eisenman, pictured on right. (The plaque was donated by Studio XIII.)

Brian Hale spoke on the land, the timeline, and the Lutheran families, elaborating on the story of the original settlers and how the land was divided and purchased.

Brian Hale

Brian Hale, author of “Kapp’s Settlement.”

Hale’s presentation was followed by Brenda Agnello, Chappy Eisenman’s daughter, who discussed the first Catholic family that arrived in the Fryburg area. Brenda shared the story of the Eisenmans making the trip to America.

Emily Weaver gave a presentation on the story of the Fasenmyer family, while Kevin Beichner spoke on how businesses in the area grew over the years.

Emily Weaver

Emily Weaver

Kevin Beichner, local author of "A Fryburg Collection." His book includes photos and postcards from the area.

Kevin Beichner, local author of “A Fryburg Collection.” His book includes photos and postcards from the area.

Of special interest was a presentation by Tim McCloskey who spoke on the Ditz family and the beginning of the Washington House.

Tim McCloskey, presenter and cemetery tour guide

Tim McCloskey, presenter and cemetery tour guide

Although Gina Fernandes was unable to attend the event, she was one of the main organizers who made it a success.

Following the bicentennial program, cemetery tour guides were given by Jamie Agnello, Leon “Chappy” Eisenman’s granddaughter; Brenda Eisenman Agnello, Chappy Eisenman’s daughter; Chappy Eisenman; Emily Weaver; and Tim McCloskey.

Jamie Agnello

Jamie Agnello

Different points of interest and details were given on the following:

– The plaque marking the high altar of the original church;
– The site of the early horse stables;
– The forgotten gravesite on Weaver Hill;
– The Pieta, marking the grave of Monsignor Francis Theobald who served St. Michael Parish from 1924-74;
– The children’s section where there are 240 graves most unmarked;
– The Ditz plot where Ferdinand and Francisca (Eisenman) Ditz, who were the proprietors of The Washington House, are buried;
– The oldest section of the cemetery;
– The graves of the three young men killed in a gas well explosion; and
– The oldest standing monument, marking the grave of Mary Heil Neuland who passed away at age 24.

P1130383

P1130380

P1130379

P1130378

Around 50 people attended the cemetery tour.

“It is up to us to honor and remember the stories of our ancestors.

“We plan to offer similar events in the future highlighting new and different family stories. If anyone would like to be part of a future event, please watch for announcements in the church bulletin,” added Brenda Agnello.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.