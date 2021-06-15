Fryburg Celebrates Bicentennial at St. Michael’s Parish

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The community recently celebrated Fryburg’s bicentennial at St. Michael’s Parish.

(Pictured above: Presenters Emily Weaver and Brian Hale dressed in period costume.)



(Photos courtesy of Bob Fitzsimmons.)



Fryburg’s bicentennial (1820 to 2020) event was held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, with approximately 90 people in attendance.

The presenters spoke about the early area pioneers and how Washington Township land was acquired and settled.

Organizer Brenda Eisenman Agnello told exploreClarion.com, “It was an honor to be part of this event, and the gathering was like a big family reunion.

“Many descendants of the original area families were in the audience. Thank you to the many volunteers that helped with organizing and executing the Bicentennial Celebration.”

Brenda Agnello welcomed the community followed by the grand marshal address by Leon “Chappy” Eiseman, her father. Eisenman was not only the grand marshal for this year’s Mayfest, but he was also the inspiration behind the bicentennial event.

Brian Hale spoke on the land, the timeline, and the Lutheran families, elaborating on the story of the original settlers and how the land was divided and purchased.



Hale’s presentation was followed by Brenda Agnello, Chappy Eisenman’s daughter, who discussed the first Catholic family that arrived in the Fryburg area. Brenda shared the story of the Eisenmans making the trip to America.

Emily Weaver gave a presentation on the story of the Fasenmyer family, while Kevin Beichner spoke on how businesses in the area grew over the years.

Of special interest was a presentation by Tim McCloskey who spoke on the Ditz family and the beginning of the Washington House.

Although Gina Fernandes was unable to attend the event, she was one of the main organizers who made it a success.

Following the bicentennial program, cemetery tour guides were given by Jamie Agnello, Leon “Chappy” Eisenman’s granddaughter; Brenda Eisenman Agnello, Chappy Eisenman’s daughter; Chappy Eisenman; Emily Weaver; and Tim McCloskey.

Different points of interest and details were given on the following:

– The plaque marking the high altar of the original church;

– The site of the early horse stables;

– The forgotten gravesite on Weaver Hill;

– The Pieta, marking the grave of Monsignor Francis Theobald who served St. Michael Parish from 1924-74;

– The children’s section where there are 240 graves most unmarked;

– The Ditz plot where Ferdinand and Francisca (Eisenman) Ditz, who were the proprietors of The Washington House, are buried;

– The oldest section of the cemetery;

– The graves of the three young men killed in a gas well explosion; and

– The oldest standing monument, marking the grave of Mary Heil Neuland who passed away at age 24.

Around 50 people attended the cemetery tour.

“It is up to us to honor and remember the stories of our ancestors.

“We plan to offer similar events in the future highlighting new and different family stories. If anyone would like to be part of a future event, please watch for announcements in the church bulletin,” added Brenda Agnello.

