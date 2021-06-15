Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of W. Central Ave., Titusville passed away on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, shortly after her arrival at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Holly was born on November 20, 1957, in Lock Haven to the late Walter “Buss” and Mary (Leford) Lindsay. She married Philip A. Johnson on July 29, 1978, in Titusville. Philip preceded her in death on November 20, 2018.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1975.

Holly was formerly employed by the Titusville Area Hospital in the cafeteria department.

She was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church (tfreechurch).

Holly enjoyed doing crafts and taking care of her cats and dogs.

She is survived by her son, the Associate Pastor of tfreechurch, Matthew Johnson and wife Katie of Titusville; and a sister, Pat Kepner of Hughesville.

Holly was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lindsay.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19th at the tfreechurch 42490 State Hwy 27, Titusville, PA 16354 with a memorial service to follow conducted by Rev. Timothy Maybray.

Inurnment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the tfreechurch at the address listed above.

Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

