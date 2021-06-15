Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Sausage Skillet

Italian Sausage Skillet, served over rice or pasta, is a hearty favorite!

Ingredients

1-1/4 pounds uncooked Italian sausage links

3 small zucchini or yellow summer squash, cubed



1/2 cup chopped onion1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoesHot cooked rice or pasta

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Remove from the pan; cool slightly before cutting into 1/4-in. slices; return to the pan. Add zucchini and onion; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the zucchini is tender. Serve with rice or pasta.

