Dora “Pat” Ann (nee Young) Hiles, 85, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA, and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Pat was born on July 14, 1935, in Bellefonte, PA, to Raymond E. and Violet R. (nee Williams) Young.

Pat graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1953 and worked at Bellefonte Hospital, first as a nurse’s aide and later as a licensed practical nurse.

On December 11, 1978, she married Walter Allen Hiles, who preceded her in death on March 12, 2013. The two shared 34 loving years together.

Pat was a woman of deep faith, and a member of Grace Community Church of Curllsville, where she sang in the church choir and volunteered much of her time to helping with church dinners and making crafts for the Christmas present program. Pat also belonged to the Women’s Guild and served on the hospitality committee.

She will be remembered for her love for family and friends, her caring spirit and willingness to help others, and for a life well lived.

She is survived by son, Robert P. Warner; daughter, Deborah A. Warner-Smith; twin grandsons, Jason P. Warner and Jeremy R. Warner; brother, Raymond H. Young; and sister, Peggy (nee Young) Brooks, all of whom reside in Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by brother, James E. Young; and sister, Mary Jane (nee Young) Confer.

Honoring Pat’s wishes, services and burial will be private. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Madison Twp., Clarion Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s honor to Grace Community Church of Curllsville, PO Box 171, Curllsville, PA, 16221.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express online condolences to Pat’s family, visit: www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

