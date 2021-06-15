East Forest High School Announces 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – East Forest High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian: Corbin Micale

Corbin is the son of Lisa Micale and James Micale, of Marienville. He plans to attend Clarion University majoring in biology.

Corbin was in the Top 25 Academic Students and a Student Council Representative. He also received the Presidential Education Gold Award and the Bausch & Lomb Science Award his junior year.

At the recent Awards Day ceremony, Corbin was awarded the Floyd E. & Anna E. Carbaugh Memorial Scholarship, the Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship, the Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship, the English Award, and was in the Top 5 Academic Students.

Salutatorian: Desaray Fox

Desaray is the daughter of Kimberly Taylor, of Marienville, and Robert Fox and Brittany Burkett, of Marienville. She plans to attend Jamestown Community College in the fall studying criminal justice and become an enforcement officer in a K9 Unit.

Desaray received the Presidential Silver Award, Academic Athletic Award, Chemistry Excellence Award, and the Susan B. Anthony/Frederick Douglas Humanities Award. She played varsity volleyball and was a member of the Student Council.

During the Awards Ceremony at East Forest, she received the Presidential Silver Education Award, Senior Athlete Recognition, and was in the Top 25 Academic Students.

