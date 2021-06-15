 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Esther J. (Et) Lewis

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dDPwROHfqL5UQ (1)Esther J. (Et) Lewis, age 93 of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing home with family by her side.

Born April 27, 1928, in Collingdale, PA, she was the daughter of Harold J. Monroe and Esther Goff Monroe. As a girl she spent her summers at the beach at her grandmother’s home in Ocean City, NJ. She always loved the beach and took her children to spend summers at the beach at her parent’s house in Ocean City. She also shared her love of the beach and Ocean City, NJ with her grandchildren.

As a teenager walking past the Army base with her friends, Et met and eventually married Otis Lewis. He brought the city girl home to Clarion County where she loved being a country girl and mother. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, canning, hunting, fishing, and anything with her family. Some of her happiest days were spent shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. All holidays were celebrated with great decorations and much excitement. Et was very particular about keeping her house and yard clean and tidy, but there were no strict rules against being messy. She was always supportive of our interests and activities, and could always come up with a fun activity, usually including cousins or friends. The same went for her grandchildren – she provided food, snacks and moral support at horse shows and the fair.

Et was well known in the community as she worked part time at the Elmo Store, Hartzell’s Greenhouse, and the Hot Dog Ranch. She was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. She collected plush bunnies.

She is survived by her children Sue Caffery of Moscow, Iowa, Beth (Paul) Wingard of Shippenville and Bill (Liza) Lewis of Emlenton, Her grandchildren Paul (Linda) Wingard Jr. of Shippenville, Bridget (Dan Kerle) Wingard of Strattanville, Kelly (David) Maleski of New York, Jennifer (Jeff) Hoffman of Alaska, Jason (Jaime) Caffery of Iowa, Melanie (Jared May) Lewis of Maryland, and Allison Lewis at home. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren, Alex (Alicia Archangelo) Rivers, Eli (Justine McClaine) Rivers, and Isaac Rivers, Ella, Kale, and Leah Caffery, David and Olivia Maleski, and Natalie and Ainsley Wingard. Her first great-great-grandchild is due in September. She is also survived by one brother, Wilbur T. Monroe, and wife Pat, of Washington.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Harold Monroe; an infant granddaughter, Vanessa Wingard; and a son-in-law, Michael Caffery. She also lost her beloved cat, Jesse.

The McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, online condolences may be left on their website. In accordance with her wishes there will be no visitation. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Shippenville, PA.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.