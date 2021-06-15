Esther J. (Et) Lewis, age 93 of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing home with family by her side.

Born April 27, 1928, in Collingdale, PA, she was the daughter of Harold J. Monroe and Esther Goff Monroe. As a girl she spent her summers at the beach at her grandmother’s home in Ocean City, NJ. She always loved the beach and took her children to spend summers at the beach at her parent’s house in Ocean City. She also shared her love of the beach and Ocean City, NJ with her grandchildren.

As a teenager walking past the Army base with her friends, Et met and eventually married Otis Lewis. He brought the city girl home to Clarion County where she loved being a country girl and mother. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, canning, hunting, fishing, and anything with her family. Some of her happiest days were spent shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. All holidays were celebrated with great decorations and much excitement. Et was very particular about keeping her house and yard clean and tidy, but there were no strict rules against being messy. She was always supportive of our interests and activities, and could always come up with a fun activity, usually including cousins or friends. The same went for her grandchildren – she provided food, snacks and moral support at horse shows and the fair.

Et was well known in the community as she worked part time at the Elmo Store, Hartzell’s Greenhouse, and the Hot Dog Ranch. She was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. She collected plush bunnies.

She is survived by her children Sue Caffery of Moscow, Iowa, Beth (Paul) Wingard of Shippenville and Bill (Liza) Lewis of Emlenton, Her grandchildren Paul (Linda) Wingard Jr. of Shippenville, Bridget (Dan Kerle) Wingard of Strattanville, Kelly (David) Maleski of New York, Jennifer (Jeff) Hoffman of Alaska, Jason (Jaime) Caffery of Iowa, Melanie (Jared May) Lewis of Maryland, and Allison Lewis at home. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren, Alex (Alicia Archangelo) Rivers, Eli (Justine McClaine) Rivers, and Isaac Rivers, Ella, Kale, and Leah Caffery, David and Olivia Maleski, and Natalie and Ainsley Wingard. Her first great-great-grandchild is due in September. She is also survived by one brother, Wilbur T. Monroe, and wife Pat, of Washington.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Harold Monroe; an infant granddaughter, Vanessa Wingard; and a son-in-law, Michael Caffery. She also lost her beloved cat, Jesse.

The McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, online condolences may be left on their website. In accordance with her wishes there will be no visitation. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Shippenville, PA.

