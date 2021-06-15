 

Featured Local Job: Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 10:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st and 2nd shift openings for Packaging Assistant

Long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hr

Job Requirements:

  • Must be able to stand, sit, bend and lift
  • Must have basic math skills
  • Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

  • Count product
  • Pack product in boxes
  • Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

Potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits *

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses
  • Assist in bagging – fill, sew and stack bags on pallets
  • General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

  • High school diploma/GED
  • Steel-toed boots
  • Valid driver’s license

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift Assembly in Oil City

7 a.m. – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

  • Read/ Follow directions
  • Assemble parts using hand/power tools
  • Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks
  • Follow all safety guidelines
  • Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Grinder – Franklin

1st Shift – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

  • Read/ Follow directions
  • Grind/ Debur various materials
  • Prepare parts for next department
  • Follow all safety guidelines
  • Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


