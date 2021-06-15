 

Forest Area School District Announces Prom Royalty

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ForestProms2021FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District has announced its 2021 prom kings and queens from East and West Forest Schools.

Pictured above left are West Forest prom king Waylin Dashner and prom queen Penny Wagner.

Dashner is the son of Amy and Richard Dashner, and Wagner is the daughter of Rick and Mary Wagner.

Pictured above right are East Forest prom queen Tessa Rodgers and prom king Gus Traugott.

Rodgers is the daughter of Jessica Johnston, and Traugott is the son of Kurt and Jen Traugott.

The prom was held on Thursday evening as a combined event.

This year’s theme was “A Year to Remember.”


