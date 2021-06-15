Larry K. Dent, 72, of Oil City passed away at home Sunday, June 13, 2021, after an extended illness.

He was born in Sligo, PA, on May 11, 1949, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Faye Greenawalt Dent.

Larry graduated from Oil City High School.

He married the former Kathy A. Culp on April 3, 1976, and she survives.

Larry worked as a machinist at Oilwell and later for Millcraft.

He belonged to the Pulaski, P.N.A., V.F.W. in Oil City and formerly belonged to the Elks Lodge.

Larry enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and working on cars and motorcycles.

He is survived by his children, Larry Dent Jr. and fiancé Rachel Kirin of Valencia, PA, and their children, Declan Dameron Dent, Corbin Dent, and Hayden Dent; Wendy Comiske and husband Joe of Oil City, and their children, Dakota Oelkrue, Joseph Comiske, Kiara Comiske, and Kaitlyn Comiske; and Kenneth Dent and fiancé, Donna Hutson and their daughter, Kiley. Larry is also survived by his brother, Rick Dent of Grove City.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chloe Noel Dent.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden and will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

