Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, PA, after a long struggle with her declining health.

She had been a patient of ManorCare Whitehall since the Fall of 2020.

Lori was born January 23, 1963, to James & Katherine Page Zilafro in Franklin, PA.

She attended Valley Grove Schools.

Lori is survived by her sister, Janice Bukac and her husband James of Oil City. Also surviving is a nephew, Alexander Bukac of San Francisco and a niece, Elizabeth Bukac of New York City.

Lori had great rhythm and soul. She loved music, particularly the Beach Boys, Dean Martin, the Beatles, and Fleetwood Mac. Before her health deteriorated, Lori loved to dance. Her favorite pastime was coloring while listening to cd’s on her Bose. She enjoyed special bowling and shopping, especially for clothes and beauty products.

Lori was an exceptional person in all ways. Regardless of the circumstances, she had an uncanny ability to elicit a giggle from us. She had the will of a warrior and the heart of an angel.

Despite lifelong physical health problems and adversity, Lori was kind and sweet. She was adored by her family. Her friends and caretakers were fond of her, as she was fond of them.

Life will be altered forever, with Lori’s passing.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, James Allen and David Page Zilafro.

There will be no public visitation.

A Celebration of Lori’s life is being planned for a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice Oil City Arts Council, 21 Seneca St. Oil City, PA. (Memo Line either Pipeline Alley Concerts or Transit Concert Series).

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.