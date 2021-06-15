Clarion Celebrates Army’s 246th Birthday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Monday was nearly a perfect day for celebrating the U.S. Army’s 246th Birthday that included an oath of office for new soldiers, guest speaker LTC Wayne Sodowsky, and a cake.

(Pictured above: A new group of soldiers was inducted into the U.S. Army as part of celebrations for its 246th birthday.)

Organized by the U.S. Army Clarion Recruiting Company, the celebration was held at the gazebo in Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Clarion and the Clarion American Legion.

Participating in the program were OIC Lieutenant Sierra Lowe, Acting First Sergeant Steven Jones, and speaker retired Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Sodowsky. Sodowsky had a 25-year career and is now teaching Junior ROTC in New Kensington. He said he was active in assisting Clarion University President Karen Whitney with renewing the Senior ROTC program at Clarion University.

All of the people being sworn in are enlistees into the U.S. Army or the Army Reserves, according to Sodowsky.

“A couple may end up doing ROTC here at Clarion University or elsewhere, but this ceremony today is strictly about the enlistees.”

Some of Sodowsky’s remarks celebrating the Army’s birthday and welcoming the recruits included the following:

• Recruits have answered the call of duty.

• As we celebrate the Army’s birthday, we will always be there to answer the call, to serve as your support. Since it was established in 1875, and during the American Revolution, we continue to fight the trend. Our nation’s U.S. Army has always been steadfast. and today is no exception defending the freedoms that all Americans hold.

• We recognize that the past year has been a challenge and the U.S. Army had the courage. Can you work together as a team, serve our nation in the COVID-19 fight and disaster relief while still meeting our nation’s global commitments to security?

• At the same time, we have been observing this milestone. It’s important to pause, to recognize that whenever the nation needed us in the past 246 years, our people have answered that call.

• This year also happens to the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and the 175th anniversary of the Mexican American War. All have presented demands over the generations during our 226-year history.

• They’ve helped restore our nation from devastation, natural disasters, and rush to the aid of Americans in the Army. Soldiers serve our nation with honor and dignity, bringing a variety of skill sets and career choices of doctors and nurses. researchers, cyber experts, engineers, frontline soldiers. You’ll be leaving soon for an experience that will change you.

• People always celebrate, recognize, and honor soldiers and their families, Army civilians, veterans, retirees, Army soldiers, and body armor. The values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service honor, integrity are honored on this day.

Following the ceremony, cake cutting, lunch, and a meet-and-greet with local veterans were held at the American Legion on Main Street.

