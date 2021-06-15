 

Shippenville Man Accused of Breaking into Residence, Shoving Man & Woman

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Shippenville man who allegedly broke into a residence and shoved a man and a woman.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Franklin A. Brickey.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a domestic violence incident in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say Franklin A. Brickey reportedly broke into a residence where he believed a known female victim was located. Brickey allegedly shoved a known male victim to gain entry to the residence. Once he was inside the residence, he also reportedly shoved the female victim toward the stairs while she was attempting to leave the residence.

Brickey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1
– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on a surety posted by a professional bondsman on Friday, June 11.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.


