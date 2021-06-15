Only 35.6% of Clarion County Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – With President Biden’s goal date of July 4 to reach a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 70 percent of adults less than three weeks away, Clarion County is currently lagging behind.

As of the most recent update on June 11, the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard shows that the overall percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose in the state of Pennsylvania is 57.1 percent, with 44.1 percent of eligible Pennsylvanians fully covered and another 13 percent partially covered.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, 52.5 percent of the eligible population in the United States has received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 43.7 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Clarion County is currently lagging well behind those numbers, with an overall rate of just 40.7 percent. There are currently 35.6 percent of eligible individuals fully vaccinated and another 5.1 percent partially covered.

Several of the surrounding counties are also seeing numbers below the state rate.

In Jefferson County, 46.8 percent of eligible people are vaccinated with 40.8 percent fully covered and 6.0 percent partially covered.

Venango County shows an overall vaccination rate of 42.4 percent, with 34.7 percent partially covered and 7.7 percent partially covered.

Armstrong County is closer to the state rate, with 55.5 percent overall, including 48 percent fully covered and 7.5 percent partially covered.

Butler County and Forest County are the only surrounding counties where the vaccination rate is above the overall state rate.

Butler is showing an overall rate of 58.6 percent, with 51 percent fully covered and 7.6 percent partially covered. Forest County has the highest rate at 62.2 percent with 58 percent fully covered and another 4.2 percent partially covered.

According to Pennsylvania Department of Health Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton, the Department of Health is continuing to push for all eligible residents to get the vaccination.

“Our goal is to equip residents with good information to make good decisions – like getting vaccinated. The Department of Health is being proactive in reaching out to areas with low vaccination rates to educate people about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines,” Barton told exploreClarion.com.

Barton also noted that Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson has participated in multiple events across the state to promote vaccinations at vaccine clinics and mobile clinics while discussing vaccine equity and hesitancy.

“We believe that the best way to avoid possible outbreaks is for people to get vaccinated. The overall effectiveness of the vaccine is outstanding. We are continuing efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated and have plenty of vaccines available for enrolled providers while encouraging a variety of organizations and businesses to host vaccine events and utilize mobile clinics.”

Locally, Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley said that he thinks Clarion County is still doing well.

“We made the clinic available several months ago with Clarion Hospital, and it’s served us well. We’ve vaccinated a lot of people.”

Heasley noted that the vaccination rate locally has slowed down more recently.

“I don’t know what the reason is for the lag (in the vaccination rate). I’m surprised more people haven’t gotten the vaccine, but I understand it is a personal choice, and some people are concerned about side effects.”

He also noted that ongoing discussions about offering short-term vaccine clinics at local events may encourage a few more people, as well.

“If you’re coming to Clarion for an event or something and can get the shot while you’re here, well, that seems like it could benefit everyone.”

