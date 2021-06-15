 

Pamela J. Reynolds

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gucuFpW2ZmEMn8xY (1)Pamela J. Reynolds, 70, of Spruce St. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born on Saturday, April 21, 1951, the daughter of the late James and Helen McGregor Slagle.

Pam worked for over 30 years as a case manager for the Brookville Hospital and finished her working career as a secretary for the Brookville Area School District, was a member of the FOE #983 Ladies Aux. and Brookville Fireman’s Club both in Brookville.

She really enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her friends, loved watching her true crime stories on TV, cherished spending time at camp with her family and friends at Camper’s Paradise in Cooks Forrest, PA, but what Pam loved the most was being with her grandchildren – Brooke, Abbey, Emma, Ellis, Atticus, Gabriel, Anna, and Rylynn and her grand pups – Huck, Fynn, Blue, and Birdie.

Pam held her family close to her heart, and is survived by her daughter, Cortnee Reiber (Gregory) of Sigel, PA; her son, Ben Reynolds (Wendy) of Brookville; sister, Hazel Barrett of Brookville; nephews, Bill Barrett (Laurie) and John Barrett (Andy Byerly) both of Brookville, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol Slagle.

Honoring Pam’s wishes a celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date, and to those who would like to make a memorial donation in her memory they may be made to the James Slagle Main Street Flag Association – 21 Walnut St. Brookville, PA, 15825, or to the American Kidney Fund – 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 .

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA.


