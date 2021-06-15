 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

The Haskell House to Host Open House With Venue Tours, Gift Card Event Tomorrow

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

image - 2021-06-15T094843.316CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House in Clarion is hosting an Open House with venue tours and a gift card sale to benefit locally-owned restaurants on Wednesday, June 16.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The community will have the opportunity to tour The Haskell House and save big on gift cards while supporting their favorite local restaurants. The participating restaurants are offering a special deal on gift cards. Buy four $20.00 gift cards at the regular price and receive the fifth card for free.

The Haskell House is the perfect event venue for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, corporate functions, and much more!

This is the perfect time to take a tour of The Haskell House and get a supply of gift cards for the summer!

Individuals who purchase gift certificates will also have the opportunity to sign up to win a surprise giveaway.

Stop in at The Haskell House – located at 500 Main Street in Clarion – on Wednesday, June 16, get a grand tour, and support our local restaurants!

To learn more about The Haskell House, visit their Facebook page here.


