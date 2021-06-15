Thelma M. Henderson, 89, of Clarion, passed away Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on June 23, 1931, in Toby Township; daughter of the late Albert J. and Beulah Ace McHenry. Thelma married Clark D. Henderson on February 10, 1951, who preceded her in death.

They had three daughters: Brenda, Judy, and Ruth Ann. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Corey Skinner, Nicole Smith (Dave), Joshua Crawford (Kathryn), Christopher Crawford, Bryan Crawford (Lisa), Seth Crawford (Nicole), Randall Wolbert (Taylor), Elizabeth Coon (Shane), Sean Wolbert, and Donna Reinhart.

Thelma also had 19 great-grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and diligently served the Lord.

Thelma and Clark enjoyed traveling. They snow-birded in Florida for winters and summered at Whitehall campground. They loved camping, gardening, and spending time with friends. Thelma was a lifetime member of the Women of the Church of God. Thelma is survived by her siblings, Ronald McHenry, Sandra Parker, Kay Sines, and Wanda Lunsford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Karen Henderson and a grandson, Casey Skinner. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, with Pastor Bruce Wilson presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Whitehall Campground. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

