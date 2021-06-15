Upcoming Hunter-Trapper Education Classes in Clarion County Announced

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The upcoming hunter-trapper education class schedule in Clarion County has been announced.

By law, all first-time hunters and trappers, regardless of age, must successfully complete hunter-trapper education training before they can buy a Pennsylvania hunting or trapping license.

A training certificate, which is recognized throughout North America, is awarded when an individual passes a test at the end of the course.

Participants must be at least 11 years old to enroll in a class. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.

The training is designed to produce safe, responsible, knowledgeable, and involved participants. The results of this program are remarkable. Since 1959, hunting-related shooting incidents have declined drastically. Hunting is safe and getting safer, thanks to hunter education.

To register for a Hunter-Trapper Education class, go to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website and click on Education, then Hunter-Trapper Education. Scroll down to Hunter-Trapper Education Class calendar to find a class nearby.

There is no cost for the basic hunter-trapper education class.

Walk-ins are accepted but pre-registration is preferred.

Masks are not required but are recommended.

Classes are 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The classes in Clarion County are as follows:

– June 26, St. Petersburg Fire Hall

– July 10, Clarion County Rod & Gun Club

