Trailer Containing Two Horses Overturns in Suspected DUI Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a trailer containing two horses overturned onto its side in a suspected DUI crash that occurred on late Monday morning on State Route 157.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, around 10:56 p.m. on June 14, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 157 just east of Caldwell Road in Cranberry Township.

Police say 29-year-old Matthew D. Eakin, of Cranberry, was operating a 2012 Dodge RAM traveling east on State Route 157 when the vehicle left the roadway on the south berm for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then struck a ditch, continued east in the ditch, and struck a culvert that sent it airborne over a driveway. It then struck the ditch again, causing the trailer it was hauling, containing two horses, to overturn and become disconnected as it rolled onto its side. The vehicle then continued east in the ditch for a short distance before coming to a final rest.

Eakin was wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, Eakin and the horses were not injured.

Police say Eakin was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

