 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Trailer Containing Two Horses Overturns in Suspected DUI Crash on Route 157

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1534 copy 2CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a trailer containing two horses overturned onto its side in a suspected DUI crash that occurred on late Monday morning on State Route 157.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, around 10:56 p.m. on June 14, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 157 just east of Caldwell Road in Cranberry Township.

Police say 29-year-old Matthew D. Eakin, of Cranberry, was operating a 2012 Dodge RAM traveling east on State Route 157 when the vehicle left the roadway on the south berm for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then struck a ditch, continued east in the ditch, and struck a culvert that sent it airborne over a driveway. It then struck the ditch again, causing the trailer it was hauling, containing two horses, to overturn and become disconnected as it rolled onto its side. The vehicle then continued east in the ditch for a short distance before coming to a final rest.

Eakin was wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, Eakin and the horses were not injured.

Police say Eakin was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.