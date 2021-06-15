Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st and 2nd shift openings for Packaging Assistant

Long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hr

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

Potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits *

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew and stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

High school diploma/GED

Steel-toed boots

Valid driver’s license

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift Assembly in Oil City

7 a.m. – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Assemble parts using hand/power tools

Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Grind/ Debur various materials

Prepare parts for next department

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Radiation Therapist

Clarion Hospital

The Clarion Hospital/ Butler Health System currently has and opening for a Per Diem Radiation Therapist.

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care.

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T) and licensed by the State Department of Health

Current PA Licensure as a Radiation Therapist

If interested, go to www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail [email protected] and apply today! E.O.E

Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk.

This individual would be responsible for documenting and initiating insurance files, acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits, communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations as well as many other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Registered Nurses

Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital currently has openings for Registered Nurses.

Registered Nurses are encouraged to apply for positions in the ICU and Emergency Department.

Join the team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

To apply online visit: www.ClarionHospital.org

You can also email [email protected] or call 814-226-2630

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Executive Director

Clarion Vocational Services

A private non-profit human service agency in Clarion, Pa is recruiting qualified applicants for the position of Executive Director.

Tasks include establishing goals and priorities, day to day supervision, personnel management, administering contracts, grant writing, coordination of services with other service providers, developing an annual budget, responsible for promoting the agency to the public, advocating for the agency’s consumers, reviewing fiscal reports, and other duties as needed.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of the human services field, particularly developmental disabilities & mental health disabilities

Understanding budgets and how to prepare

Ability to plan, organize, and direct agency staff

Ability to exercise good judgement

Keeping up with county, state, and federal policies and procedures and disseminating the policies and how they apply to agency

Ability to evaluate staff and program effectiveness

Ability to establish a good working relationship with consumers, staff, other agencies, and the public

Ability to communicate both orally and written

Clean criminal history and good driving record

Bachelors or Master’s degree in social services, education or related field required and at least 5 years of experience in human services or related field

Salary & Benefits:

Salary discussion begins at $35,000 + per year, based on review and discussion of experience and qualifications. Benefits include vacation pay, personal days, sick days, vision insurance, dental insurance, and individual’s hospitalization.

Resumes must address all the requirements listed above. Three letters of recommendation are required: one from a current or former employer, one personal, and one community. Please include copies of degrees and clearances. Preferred response by June 25, 2021. The tentative start date for the position is August 1.

Resumes may be mailed to:

Clarion Vocational Services

214 South 7th Avenue

Clarion, Pa 16214

Or email to: [email protected]

Class A / Dump Truck Driver

Terra Works Transportation Services, LLC

Terra Works Transportation Services, LLC, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Class A / Dump Truck Driver.

Department: Field Class A Driver / Truck Tractor w/ Flat Deck and End Dump Tri-Axle

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 6 Years or More

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy mobilizing heavy equipment; asphalt; dirt and aggregate; precast concrete, and pipe? Are your driving skills top-notch? Do you want to work for a performance-based organization?

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, Terra Works Transportation Services would love to talk with you!

Terra Works Transportation Services is a premier commercial transportation service, company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works, Inc. has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading companies in commercial and municipal civil construction. In 2019, Terra Works Transportation Services was established to support the logistics needs of Terra Works, Inc. and other affiliate companies. They are currently looking to expand their services, fleet, and staff. Immediate driver positions are available.

Requirements:

CDL Class A driver’s license

4+ years of flatbed trailer/ lowboy experience

Pass a pre-employment DOT drug screening test

Willing to be in a random drug screening pool throughout employment

Have a clean motor vehicle record

Have full knowledge and follow all safety, state, federal and DOT regulations

Attend any required training

Inspect/maintain/clean their vehicles daily

Report repairs as needed

Maintain and complete appropriate truck logs

Manage time effectively/Self motivated

Work flexible hours

Previous experience

Able to lift heavy objects, up to 100 lbs

Professional/friendly customer interaction

The ideal candidate should be available to work 40+ hours per week.

Terra Works Transportation Services is an equal opportunity employer that offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability (100% Company Paid), paid time off, and more! Wage Rates between $15.00 and $25.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays.

Those interested should email a resume to [email protected] The office hours are Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and they can be reached by phone during those hours at 1-814-226-0702. Applications may also be mailed to 49 S. Sheridan Rd. Clarion PA.

Administrative Assistant

Terra Works, Inc.

Terra Works, Inc., in Clarion, currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Department: Construction

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 2 Years or more

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy planning, organizing, and executing tasks? Terra Works, Inc. is looking for an individual with hands-on practical experience and they always welcome a formal education to assist senior management at Terra Works Inc.

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, they would love to talk with you!

Terra Works, Inc. is a premier heavy construction, site development company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading civil contractors. With over 45 employees and hundreds of jobs completed, they are dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and service on every job.

Position Summary

Manage and distribute incoming mail

Updating and distribution of project and bidding schedules

Creating files and saving documents on the companies shared server

Preparing Bid Packets

Solicitation of Suppliers and Subcontractors

Maintaining and executing the latest DBE solicitation requirements for projects to be bid

Create new folders for awarded projects, HR files, accounting files, etc.

Procure plan documents and addendums as bid

Request submittals form suppliers

Manage Safety documentation

Issue purchase orders when requested

Answer phones and take messages

Manage databases

Perform basic bookkeeping

Act as office manager, planning staff events such as awards dinners and fundraising events, scheduling client meetings, and arranging schedules for coworkers

Experience /Skills/Qualifications/Education

Requires a high school diploma; a college degree in business, marketing or similar field is preferred but not required

Requires strong managerial and leadership skills

Ability to be a positive leader with experience leading, facilitating, teaching and coaching teams of people in successful endeavors

Strong interpersonal skills with an ability to work effectively with a wide range of people, teams, managers, supervisors, and vendors

Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

Understanding of business technology

Must demonstrate critical thinking; problem-solving; and organizational and time management skills

Must be able to work well with others in a team approach

MS Office and software proficiency

The ability to prioritize, organize, and manage one’s schedule with minimal supervision

Terra Works Inc. Offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid holidays, 401K, and more! Entry pay is between $15.00 and $18.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays. The ideal candidate should be available to work 20 to 40 hours per week. Hours for this position would typically be 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those interested should visit their website at www.terraworksinc.com and apply electronically under the Employment tab. They can be reached Monday – Thursday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1-814-226-0702. Please feel free to email them directly at [email protected]

Multiple Positions

Roser Technologies

Roser Technologies Inc. is currently seeking to fill 20-30 full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville.

The following full-time positions are available at this time:

Electronics Technician- Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance.

Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance. Assembly/General Labor- Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc.

Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc. CNC Machinist- Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes.

Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes. Welder- General welding, cutting, and fabrication.

General welding, cutting, and fabrication. Quality Inspector- Incoming, in-process, and final inspection.

As an employee of Roser Technologies Inc., you will receive:

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualification

Health, vision, and dental insurance

401K with company match

Quarterly profit sharing*

$500 Referral bonus**

$0.50 Shift sifferential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Interested applicants may apply in person. Also, resumes can be submitted or applications requested at [email protected]

*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals

** Employees must meet requirements to qualify

Full-Time Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage at other offices, as well.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

A full benefits package including travel expense reimbursement is provided along with a competitive wage.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] https://www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/

EOE

Service Mechanic

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per their company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to be sure their trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber’s, some of which include:

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

Low Cost Uniforms

Job Security

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

To apply, send your resume to [email protected] or stop in at the terminal for a paper application. Please contact Denise at 814-913-1565, if you have additional questions.

RNs and LPNs

BAYADA Pediatrics

BAYADA Pediatrics currently has openings for RNs and LPNs in Venango, Clarion, and Jefferson counties.

BAYADA Pediatrics believes that clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. If you want to work for a company that cares as much as you do about healing and helping, here’s your opportunity to make an important and lasting difference in people’s lives, and work in a growing and dynamic environment with exciting career paths for nurses like you.

As a Pediatric Nurse (RN or LPN), you will use your clinical skills to ensure that BAYADA clients receive the health care they need and deserve in the comfort and safety of their homes. You’ll love working with a team that is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to our clients, and for a company that is deeply committed to your success.

FREE PEDIATRIC HOMECARE TRAINING PROVIDED!

They have immediate needs for RNs and LPNs for all shifts with cases available in the following counties:

Venango County

Clarion County

Jefferson County

BAYADA recognizes and rewards their RNs and LPNs who set and maintain the highest standards of excellence. Join their caring team today!

Contact: Mathew DiTullio (Recruiting Manager)

Phone: 814-464-5769 (Work Cell) 814-333-8433 (Office Line)

Email: [email protected]

Sales, Cleaning Staff, and Festival Staff

Deer Creek Winery

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and Inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets.

They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek Winery products. You’ll also get sales training to set you up for success.

Based on their 2021 Employee Survey, more than 85% of current employees said they would recommend Deer Creek as a great place to work and enjoy the flexible schedule.

To find out more information on open positions visit https://www.deercreekwine.com/careers/ or call their main winery at (814) 354-7392.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a motivated person to join their manufacturing team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.

Program Summer Supervisor

Keystone SMILES

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for an individual to work as a program summer supervisor for the Weed and Seed program located in Oil City.

The Weed and Seed program is located at two church sites in Oil City. Keystone SMILES employees and AmeriCorps members implement youth programs for children living on the East End and Siverly communities.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist with preparation, serving, and possible delivery of meal programs

Assist AmeriCorps and staff members with program activity planning and implementation

Mentor and supervise AmeriCorps members daily

Mentor and supervise youth attending the programs

Work collaboratively with staff team for the Weed and Seed program

Assist with occasional service projects involving the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program

AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program Potential Summer Schedule:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Occasional Saturday or Sunday service event

Hourly Wage – $9.50 per hour

Eligibility:

Experience working with children and adults

Volunteer experience

Experience working with the public

Click here to apply: https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48

Bartender and Wait Staff

Trails End Restaurant

Trails End is currently seeking a bartender and wait staff.

The applicant must:

be over 18 years old

be able to work Fridays and Saturdays (Sundays and Mondays off)

Trails End Restaurant will train.

Call 814-927-8400 for an application or interview.

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekend Assemblers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

WWhat You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on “Apply Now”.

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekday Assemblers.

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on “Apply Now”.

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Part-Time/Summer Employment – Assembly Line Workers.

As a part-time Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.

Job Highlights:

Monday – Wednesday/7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$15/hour

On-the-job training

No nights or weekends!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

You must be at least 18 years old.

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00 per hour

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on “Apply Now”.

Deputy Sheriff

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs. per week) Deputy Sheriff to work within the Venango County Sheriff’s Office.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent is required, plus some knowledge in law enforcement or a related field is preferred.

Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license is required.

Current PA Act 120 Certification, Act 2 Sheriff’s Academy, or retired Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) within the last 5 years preferred.

No work experience is required; however, prior experience in law enforcement or a legal environment is preferred.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Starting rate: $14.34/hr.

Includes participation in lifetime pension program and paid employee medical, dental, vision, and life benefits.

Applications may be obtained from Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Thursday, June 3rd by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals for the following positions:

Full-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Part-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Day shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Evening shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekend block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekends only Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Are you a dependable, compassionate, and energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities? Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, you are welcomed to apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full-time employees.

Paid leave after probationary period.

Great mileage reimbursement.

Overtime available.

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts

Computer skills

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office located at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Part-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Teller at its Rimersburg office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by June 7, 2021, at:

Clarion County Community Bank

ATTN: Branch Manager

592 Main Street

Rimersburg PA 16248

or email to [email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner

Clarion University/ Northwest Alliance

Clarion University/ Northwest Alliance will be hiring two (2) Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners.

One of these positions is in their Clarion Office and the other is in their Erie Office.

This position requires significant experience in the treatment of individuals with sexually transmitted diseases (STIs).

Typical work activities:

Manage care and treatment of STIs and HIV, including the treatment of opportunistic infections and side effects of the prescribed medications.

Provide comprehensive medical assessment to include sexual health assessment, screening and treatment for HIV, Hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases.

Required Qualification

CRNP from an accredited program and licensed to practice medicine in Pennsylvania.

Preferred Qualifications

Prior experience in the diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS

Clarion University /Northwest Alliance will be hiring two (2) Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners. One of these positions is in our Clarion Office and the other is in our Erie Office.

Please specify in your cover letter, which office or offices you wish to be considered for and provide a Letter of Recommendation.

Applicants must apply online at https:\\jobs.clarion.edu

RN in Clarion

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America is now hiring an RN in Clarion, PA.

Great benefits and a $2,500 Sign-on bonus!

For complete job listing and to apply visit: https://jobs.fmcna.com/job/clarion/registered-nurse-rn/488/7591861968

Elementary Special Education Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District anticipates an opening for an Elementary Special Education Teacher.

This position will begin with the 2021-22 school year.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: June 18, 2021

Home Health Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. plus 1 weekend/month, 2 Holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Interested applicants should send resume and employment application to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

Employment applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Bank Staff Accountant

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank is a growing institution located in Northwest Pennsylvania. They have an opening for the newly created position of Staff Accountant.

This position will be primarily responsible for the maintaining and reconciling of reports and general ledger accounts, recording journal entries, along with compiling and analyzing account information. You must have a thorough knowledge of ledger accounts, such as accounts payable, and cash and checks outstanding.

Expectations and Functions

Process daily and month-end journal entries

Maintain the investment portfolio system

Maintain the fixed asset accounting system

Maintain listing and timely reconciliation of all general ledger balance sheet accounts

Assist in the administration of the 401(k) plan

Assist in the preparation of various internal and external reports

Maintain the accrued expense and prepaid expense schedules

Assist and perform as a backup to other finance department employees

Assist with compilation of internal and external audit requests

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

Two to three years of experience. Financial industry experience preferred

Proficiencies

Proficient with Microsoft Excel, and accounting software

Moderate skill level with Microsoft Word and Outlook

Analyze and interpret financial data

Perform routine and repetitive tasks with meticulous attention to detail

Establish priorities, and meet tight deadlines

Work independently with minimal supervision

Working Hours and Conditions

Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm, with upward flexibility based on workload

Not a remote work position

Must pass criminal background and credit checks

Benefits*

Competitive salary

Health, dental, vision and life insurance

401(k) with employer match

Paid vacation and personal time off

*Some benefits are subject to a waiting period

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] EOE

Home Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking Home Attendants to provide personal care to its consumers in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest counties.

Duties also include light housekeeping and meal preparation.

Day/Evening/Weekend shifts available

Education: High School Diploma or equivalent required

Reliable transportation a must

Experience preferred

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, and PTO!

Interested applicants should send resume and employment application to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] Employment applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Part-Time Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Must have flexible hours and willing to work full time if needed.

Job Description: Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50lb and 100lb bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody, in Lucinda, is currently seeking a Collision Repair and Automotive Painter.

Combo technician, body repair, and automotive painting.

Looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Tool Program. Training programs. Paid Vacation. Medical, Vision, and Dental Insurance Available. Employee Discount.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235. Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.

Program Summer Supervisor

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for an individual to work as a program summer supervisor for the Weed and Seed program located in Oil City.

The Weed and Seed program is located at two church sites in Oil City. Keystone SMILES employees and AmeriCorps members implement youth programs for children living on the East End and Siverly communities.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist with preparation, serving, and possible delivery of meal programs

Assist AmeriCorps and staff members with program activity planning and implementation

Mentor and supervise AmeriCorps members daily

Mentor and supervise youth attending the programs

Work collaboratively with staff team for the Weed and Seed program

Assist with occasional service projects involving the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program

Potential Summer Schedule:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Occasional Saturday or Sunday service event

Hourly Wage – $9.50 per hour

Eligibility:

Experience working with children and adults

Volunteer experience

Experience working with the public

Click here to apply: https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48

Full-Time Police Officers

Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission

The Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission will be accepting applications for an eligibility list for full-time police officers.

Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission

Notice of Police Officer Testing

Applications may be obtained at the Borough Offices, 1400 East Main Street, Clarion, Pennsylvania from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Applicants must pick up and return the application in person, present a valid Driver’s License at pick up, and pay a nonrefundable $50.00 (cash, check, or money order) application fee.

The deadline is Thursday, May 27, 2021, no later than 3 p.m.

To review the complete set of requirements for this position, go to the Borough website at www.clarionboro.org or at the Borough Offices on the bulletin board at the address and during the times listed above.

This is in accordance with the Clarion Borough Civil Service Rules and Regulations. EOE

Class A and B CDL Drivers

DTA

DTA has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.

DTA furnishes bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for the power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service. Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment.

A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axle dumps and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provide reliable and flexible hauling services. Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.

Requirements:

Valid CDL

Clean MVR

Capability to Pass Drug Test

Stable Work History

At Least 25 Years of Age

Minimum 2 of Years Driving Experience

Benefits Include:

Late Model Equipment

Good Pay

Home Every Night

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

401(k) Program

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-804 or visit http://www.dtalp.com/careers/

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Multiple Positions at New Era

New Era Building Systems

New Era Building Systems has openings throughout the plant and they want you!

There are currently searching for well-qualified applicants in the following areas:

Framing

Drywalling

Tiling

Sheathing

Roofing

Carpentry

Competitive rates with benefits offered for those with prior experience and training!

Weekday Shift- 40 hours per week and production bonus.

Check them out!

Visit www.championhomes.com/careers or call 814-267-8875 for more information.

