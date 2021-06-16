A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light south wind.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

