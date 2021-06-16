 

Area Man Faces Assault Charges Following Domestic Altercation in Parker

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man is facing charges following an alleged domestic incident in Parker on Monday.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, Butler-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic argument at a location on Walheim Road, in Parker, Venango Township, Butler County.

Police say after arriving at the scene, they determined that 34-year-old Brandon Keene, of Parker, physically assaulted a known 38-year-old female victim from Kennerdell.

Keene was subsequently taken into custody.

Court documents indicate Keene was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton at 12:10 p.m. on Monday, June 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on July 27 with Judge Stoughton presiding.


