 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Man Involved in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 38

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was involved in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 38 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, the collision occurred around 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, on State Route 38/Oneida Valley Road, just south of Morris Road, in Washington Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2018 Toyota RAV4, operated by 87-year-old Earl F. Fair, of Karns City, was stopped while waiting to turn left at the intersection of State Route 38 and Morris Road when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge RAM 1500, operated by 40-year-old Donald S. Slabe, of East Brady.

Both drivers and a passenger in Fair’s vehicle, identified as 87-year-old Glenda S. Fair, of Karns City, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Rumbaugh’s Towing.

Police say Slabe was cited for following too closely.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.