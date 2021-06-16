Area Man Involved in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was involved in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 38 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, the collision occurred around 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, on State Route 38/Oneida Valley Road, just south of Morris Road, in Washington Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2018 Toyota RAV4, operated by 87-year-old Earl F. Fair, of Karns City, was stopped while waiting to turn left at the intersection of State Route 38 and Morris Road when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge RAM 1500, operated by 40-year-old Donald S. Slabe, of East Brady.

Both drivers and a passenger in Fair’s vehicle, identified as 87-year-old Glenda S. Fair, of Karns City, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Rumbaugh’s Towing.

Police say Slabe was cited for following too closely.

