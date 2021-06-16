Clarion-Limestone School District Family Sponsoring Fundraiser for Teacher Diagnosed With Cancer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone School District Family – consisting of board members, administrators, teachers, and other staff and employees – are organizing a special fundraiser event for a C-L teacher who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Caleb Kifer, a well-known educator at Clarion-Limestone High School and friend to many in the local community, was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

In an effort to raise money for Caleb’s fight and to help support his family through this difficult time, Clarion-Limestone School District board members, administrators, teachers, and other employees are organizing a Spaghetti Dinner Benefit event on Saturday, July 10.

The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. with spaghetti dinners available in the Clarion-Limestone High School cafeteria.

The cost is $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children 12 and under.

During the dinner, there will also be live music in the auditorium. Performances will include The Legends band, the CL Six Strings, and Joanie Zacherl. The performances will run from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m., a live auction will take place in the gym.

The auction will include a wide array of donated items, including a new Serta pillow-top mattress from Faller’s Furniture, a signed James Harrison photo donated by Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico, items donated by STAT MedEvac and LifeFlight, and much more.

Anyone interested in donating items for the auction may bring the items to the Clarion-Limestone High School office during the day on Tuesdays through Fridays or bring the items to Clarion Ford on Mondays through Saturdays leading up to the event.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made out to the Clarion-Limestone Foundation with the name Caleb Kifer in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Clarion-Limestone School District, c/o Stephanie, 4091 CL School Road, Strattanville, Pa. 16258.

