“Eating Out and Supporting Local Restaurants” Raffle Tickets On Sale
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is currently selling “Eating Out and Supporting Local Restaurants” raffle tickets.
(Photo courtesy Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau)
Tickets are $10.00 each. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn live on Facebook on Thursday, July 8, at 9:00 a.m.
There will be three prizes in the raffle:
- 1st Prize ticket will win $825.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $75.00 increments
- 2nd Prize will win $550.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $50.00 increments
- 3rd Prize will win $275.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $25.00 increments
The following participating restaurants are all Clarion Area Chamber members:
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
- Clarion Pizza Hut
- Clarion River Brewing Company
- Eat’n Park
- Fox’s Pizza Den
- Gateway Lodge
- Gregory & Co. (Domino’s)
- McDonald’s
- Red River Roadhouse
- Trail’s End Restaurant
- Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant
If you’d like to purchase a ticket, or for more information, please stop by the chamber office at 650 Main Street, or contact Tracy at the chamber office at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] or contact any chamber board member.
