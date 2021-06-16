“Eating Out and Supporting Local Restaurants” Raffle Tickets On Sale

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is currently selling “Eating Out and Supporting Local Restaurants” raffle tickets.

(Photo courtesy Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau)

Tickets are $10.00 each. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn live on Facebook on Thursday, July 8, at 9:00 a.m.

There will be three prizes in the raffle:

1st Prize ticket will win $825.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $75.00 increments

2nd Prize will win $550.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $50.00 increments

3rd Prize will win $275.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $25.00 increments

The following participating restaurants are all Clarion Area Chamber members:

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Clarion Pizza Hut

Clarion River Brewing Company

Eat’n Park

Fox’s Pizza Den

Gateway Lodge

Gregory & Co. (Domino’s)

McDonald’s

Red River Roadhouse

Trail’s End Restaurant

Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant

If you’d like to purchase a ticket, or for more information, please stop by the chamber office at 650 Main Street, or contact Tracy at the chamber office at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] or contact any chamber board member.

