“Eating Out and Supporting Local Restaurants” Raffle Tickets On Sale

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-Chamber-extCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is currently selling “Eating Out and Supporting Local Restaurants” raffle tickets.

(Photo courtesy Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau)

Tickets are $10.00 each. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn live on Facebook on Thursday, July 8, at 9:00 a.m.

There will be three prizes in the raffle:

  • 1st Prize ticket will win $825.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $75.00 increments
  • 2nd Prize will win $550.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $50.00 increments
  • 3rd Prize will win $275.00 in gift certificates for 11 Restaurants in $25.00 increments

The following participating restaurants are all Clarion Area Chamber members:

  • Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
  • Clarion Pizza Hut
  • Clarion River Brewing Company
  • Eat’n Park
  • Fox’s Pizza Den
  • Gateway Lodge
  • Gregory & Co. (Domino’s)
  • McDonald’s
  • Red River Roadhouse
  • Trail’s End Restaurant
  • Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant

If you’d like to purchase a ticket, or for more information, please stop by the chamber office at 650 Main Street, or contact Tracy at the chamber office at 814-226-9161 or [email protected] or contact any chamber board member.


