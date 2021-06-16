Emergency Personnel Respond to Tractor Fire in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of a tractor fire in Beaver Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a tractor fire in the area of Wentlings Corners Road in Beaver Township around 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:46 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

