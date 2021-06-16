 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk.

This individual would be responsible for documenting and initiating insurance files, acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits, communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations as well as many other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information.

Qualifications:

  • High school graduate or equivalent
  • Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred
  • Medium – High level of computer experience
  • The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner
  • Must be able to read and write legibly
  • Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received
  • Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner
  • Ability to work well with other people as well as independently
  • Highly organized individuals are a plus

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE


