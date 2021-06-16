Featured Local Job: Outside Sales Representative

The Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company in Brookville, PA currently has an opening for an Outside Sales Representative.

Job Summary:

This position will focus on the development and growth of sales for our PPE safety products.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for generating leads, advancing sales process, sales bidding, closing new business, achieving/assisting in the achievement of opportunity-based sales quotas.

Conduct research to identify leads and reach business targets through telephone, email, webinar, and in person.

Participate in the planning and execution of company marketing activities providing vital input based on his/hers interactions with prospects.

Cold call and meet with potential customers to generate sales.

Generate business by working an assigned residential territory selling embroidery and printed products.

Abides to procedures set by Company for sales processes and reporting daily sales activities.

Required Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills(friendly, personable, positive personality).

Highly motivated to sell with a desire to succeed.

Customer-focused, results oriented.

Professional demeanor and attire.

Strong commuter skills, Microsoft office, outlook, excel, and order entry.

Willing to travel for sales trips.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $30,000.00 – $50,000.00 per year

If you are interested in applying for this position at Brookville Glove, click here to download their employee application. Completed applications may be faxed to (814)653-7306 or emailed to [email protected]

