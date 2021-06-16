Woman Accused of Trespassing ‘Thought She Was at Relative’s House’

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against a Delaware woman who was allegedly caught trespassing inside an Elk Township residence.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Catherine Renee Hubbard, of Newark, Delaware.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:29 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, Clarion-based State Police received a call reporting an incident of trespassing at a residence on US 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County. A known victim reported that she was alerted by surveillance indicating that someone was inside her residence.

The victim said she then drove home and discovered Catherine Renee Hubbard inside her residence.

According to the complaint, Hubbard then left the residence in a silver Buick Regal with a Texas registration heading west on US 322. Police were then able to locate the vehicle and Hubbard at the University corner gas station in Knox.

The victim was transported to the gas station and positively identified Hubbard as the individual she encountered in her residence, the complaint notes.

Hubbard was then transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks.

When questioned, Hubbard told police that she left the state of Delaware and was going to Ohio. Hubbard stated that she thought she was at a relative’s house in Ashtabula, Ohio.

During a search of Hubbard’s vehicle, a small amount of marijuana was located as well as THC wax, a vape pen, and two metal grinders, the complaint states.

Hubbard was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 p.m. on June 9 on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (five counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

In addition, she was released on $10,000.00 unsecured bail, with the bail action reason listed as: Agreed between Prosecution and Defense.

