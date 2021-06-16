Forest Service Finds No Significant Impact for Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning Project

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The USDA Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest, has determined that the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project poses no significant environmental impact.

Beaver Meadows Campground is located north of Marienville in Forest County, Pa. The campground has been closed since 2010. The proposed action includes fully decommissioning the campground. The proposal does not include the Beaver Meadows Day Use Area or hiking trails.

In conducting the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning Environmental Assessment, all environmental effects, public comments, and inputs were considered for the proposed decision.

For more information on the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57181. Printed copies are also available at the Marienville Ranger District office.

Objections for this project, including any attachments or supporting documentation, will be accepted for 45 days, beginning the first day of the publication of the draft decision notice legal notice in The Kane Republican newspaper.

Only those individuals or organizations that submitted comments during one of the designated comment periods are eligible to object. If you would like more information, please contact Kevin Treese at 814-927-5759 or [email protected]

