 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Forest Service Finds No Significant Impact for Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning Project

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Allegheny National ForestMARIENVILLE, Pa. — The USDA Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest, has determined that the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project poses no significant environmental impact.

Beaver Meadows Campground is located north of Marienville in Forest County, Pa. The campground has been closed since 2010. The proposed action includes fully decommissioning the campground. The proposal does not include the Beaver Meadows Day Use Area or hiking trails.

In conducting the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning Environmental Assessment, all environmental effects, public comments, and inputs were considered for the proposed decision.

For more information on the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57181. Printed copies are also available at the Marienville Ranger District office.

Objections for this project, including any attachments or supporting documentation, will be accepted for 45 days, beginning the first day of the publication of the draft decision notice legal notice in The Kane Republican newspaper.

Only those individuals or organizations that submitted comments during one of the designated comment periods are eligible to object. If you would like more information, please contact Kevin Treese at 814-927-5759 or [email protected]

RELATED:

Forest Service Accepting Public Comments on Environmental Assessment


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.