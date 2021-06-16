Friends of Cook Forest Series: Ancient Oaks & Peculiar Trees of the Deer Meadow Old Growth Area Set for Saturday

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A special fundraiser and hike is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, in Cook Forest.

Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Deer Meadow Campground Pavilion at 1:00 p.m. for their annual fund raising event and guided interpretive hike to ancient oaks and other odd trees in the adjacent Deer Meadow Old Growth Area.

The event will include gift basket raffles, a bake sale, and a new trivia game.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of Cook Forest Sensory Trail Project.

The project will turn a 0.2 mile paved trail into a “Sensory Trail,” which will be an ADA-assessible trail loop winding through a mature hardwood forest. The trail can be reached via the water tower access road near the entrance of the Sawmill Center for the Arts.

Plans for the trail include resurfacing, adding a guide rope, braille/raised letter signage, frequent benches, and more.

Current COVID-19 CDC restrictions apply.

All participants must register at the Park Office at (814)744-8407 or [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.