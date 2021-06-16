Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Elk County PennDOT Worker

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and at all commonwealth facilities in Elk County to fly at half-staff to honor Timothy Fitch.

Timothy Fitch, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, died on Monday, June 14, 2021, while performing his job duties.

Police say the accident that led to Fitch’s death occurred around 12:30 p.m. at a gravel pull-off near the 33,000 block of Portland Mills Road (State Route 949), in Ridgway Township, Elk County.

According to police, Fitch had exited the cab of his PennDOT tractor-trailer to off-load highway construction equipment when the incident occurred.

Police say Fitch was standing between the truck and a low-boy trailer that was not connected to the truck when, for unknown reasons, the truck drifted backward. Fitch was unable to avoid the vehicle and the driver’s side rear tires of the truck rolled over him, pinning him to the ground.

A passing motorist stopped and attempted to help by moving the truck forward. However, Fitch succumbed to the injuries he suffered to his lower torso and lower extremities.

He was declared deceased at the scene by a representative of the Elk County Coroner’s office.

Under Governor Wolf’s order, flags shall be lowered to half-staff in Fitch’s honor and remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

