Martha Grace (Walters) Allen-Olszanski

Born December 14, 1953, Martie was the loving daughter of Donald E. Walters and Jean E. Walters who had two beautiful daughters, Martie and her loving sister, Mrs. Maryann (Walters) Shaffer.

Now you see, mom was no “run of the mill” lady, so her obituary won’t be either…a standard “born, did things, and died” rhetorical blurb would not suffice for our Mom… and I’ll not be so mechanical to omit some humor in her much “less than ordinary” life.

Martha married Kevin W. Allen in 1968, two teenage kids who by odds would most likely not make it. They were out to beat the odds, and they did. They raised two sons, Donald and Tobias…and that was anything but easy. Together, they graduated Barber and Cosmetology school in Erie, and both would work in the field either part time or full-time for many years.

Martha worked several jobs, from counter clerk at a drugstore to owning her own beauty salon… but would gain notoriety as “the AFLAC lady”…a position she excelled at to say the least.

She enjoyed a successful career with AFLAC, where she made many friends. Because of her love and caring for people, she helped many new AFLAC representatives achieve successful careers. Among her many achievements, she was a member of AFLAC’s Million Dollar Club and in 2016 was inducted as an original member of the AFLAC PA West Wall of Fame.

Her success allowed Kevin to open his own barber shop, and together, they were a striking success. They managed to purchase a home in Distant, where our childhood memories were made…and later, a beautiful log home in Mayport we all enjoyed. That home would be the center of many wonderful memories, and the “hub” of so many celebrations. It was literally a “Cinderella story” that only two determined loving parents could have made happen.

In March 2009…it would seem the world had ended, as Kevin passed away suddenly. It would seem that the loneliness of that big house would overshadow any joy from that point on. Ironically, John Olszanski met her a few years later, and the two hit it off. John and her would marry and become husband and wife. I am so happy to have known both a loving father, and a step-father, who loved my mother with all their heart.. There are simply no words to describe the pain we feel by your passing Mom…I can’t bring you back. I know you are in the hull of our Lord’s hand Mom, you were the best mother, I am so lucky to be called you son. Mom, you were a blessing to me. Nobody could have raised me better, and I love you. You always went above and beyond to help us-we are so very fortunate to have been able to call you “Mom”-you were the best, and we’ll miss you beyond that which words can describe. She was our rock that held our family together.

Martie is survived by her sons, and her husband, John Oszanski, along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

To say that she will be missed is a huge understatement.

God Bless you Mom, we love you!

Martie passed away late Monday evening, June 14, 2021, at her home following an illness.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Oakland Church of God,122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Martie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.