Mastillo Recognized for Completing Superintendent’s Academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Redbank Valley Superintendent John Mastillo was one of 33 school district and charter school administrators recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Monday for completion of Pennsylvania’s Superintendents Academy.

The group marks the fourth cohort to complete the intensive two-year, first-of-its-kind program, and was comprised of 25 district administrators, two charter school administrators, one PDE employee, and five intermediate unit administrators, who lead local education agencies (LEAs) across the state.

The academy involves rigorous research into the effective policies and practices of the world’s best education systems and aims to help participants transform their own districts based on the insights they gained through research and collaboration.

“Improving student achievement across the commonwealth through our dedicated education leaders is what we strive for at PDE,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I’m proud of our school leaders’ commitment to professional development, which ultimately strengthens and supports their local school communities.”

The Superintendent’s Academy was launched in May 2016 as part of former Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera’s Poverty and Student Achievement Initiative.

PDE and the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE) partnered to create the innovative learning opportunity, which provides school leaders with a chance to engage in collaborative, research-based, executive-level professional development.

For their final project, members of the cohort presented “action learning projects,” in which the administrators used lessons from the academy coursework and applied them to the real-world challenges faced in their home schools and districts.

While Pennsylvania was the first to introduce the groundbreaking, executive-level Superintendent’s Academy, other states, including Kentucky and Mississippi, have begun to offer similar programs.

A list of the administrators who completed the academy and their districts or schools follow:

Michele Balliet, Elizabethtown Area School District

Nathan Barrett, Hanover Area School District

Dana T. Bedden, Centennial School District

Diane Best, Williams Valley School District

Mike Bromirski, Hempfield School District

Todd M. Davies, West York Area School District

Shawn Ford, Purchase Line School District

Brian J. Gasper, PA Department of Education

Joseph Gillespie, PA Charter School (now with Manor College)

Anthony Grieco, Luzerne Intermediate Unit #18

William Harner, Quakertown Community School District

Jason Harris, Morrisville School District

April M. Hershey, Warwick School District

Matthew Jones, Jeannette City School District

Bernard Kepler, Palmyra Area School District

Charles Lentz, New Hope-Solebury School District

John Mastillo, Redbank Valley School District

Monique Mawhinney, Highlands School District

Melissa McTiernan, Scranton School District

Rose Minniti, Bristol Borough School District

Kevin Peart, Lampeter-Strasburg School District

Cheryl Potteiger, (now retired)

Sam A. Rotella, Jr., Southern Tioga School District

Andria B. Saia, Capital Area Intermediate Unit #15

Karen Schade, School Lane Charter School

Robert K. Schultz, Lower Dauphin School District

Craig Skaluba, Muncy School District

Jarrin Sperry, Conneaut School District

Christina Steinbacher-Reed, BLaST IU #17

Douglas Wagner, Wilson Area School District

Jeffrey D. West, Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12

Christopher Wolfel, Colonial Intermediate Unit #20

Sarah Yoder, Pottsville Area School District

