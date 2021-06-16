PennDOT Worker Killed in Accident Involving Work Truck in Elk County

RIDGWAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a PennDOT employee was killed in an accident involving his work truck on Monday in Elk County.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, Ridgway-based State Police responded to a gravel pull-off near the 33,000 block of Portland Mills Road (State Route 949), in Ridgway Township, Elk County, for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

At the scene, police determined the incident to be an accidental death involving an on-duty PennDOT employee identified as 51-year-old Timothy F. Fitch, of Wilcox.

According to police, Fitch had exited the cab of his PennDOT tractor-trailer to off-load highway construction equipment when the incident occurred.

Police say Fitch was standing between the truck and a low-boy trailer that was not connected to the truck when, for unknown reasons, the truck drifted backward. Fitch was unable to avoid the vehicle and the driver’s side rear tires of the truck rolled over him, pinning him to the ground.

A passing motorist stopped and attempted to help by moving the truck forward. However, Fitch succumbed to the injuries he suffered to his lower torso and lower extremities.

Fitch was declared deceased at the scene by a representative of the Elk County Coroner’s office.

State Police were also assisted at the scene by PennDOT, Ridgway Ambulance Service, and Ridgway Fire Department.

