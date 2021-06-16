Police: Mercer Man Behind Bars for Strangling His Wife to Death

COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are currently investigating a suspected homicide that occurred in Mercer County on Monday.

Around 10:44 p.m. on Monday, June 14, Mercer-based State Police received a transferred call from Mercer County 9-1-1 from 44-year-old Eric Raymond George, of Mercer.

According to police, when asked about the nature of the call, George requested emergency services and stated he had just strangled his wife, 41-year-old Serena Schoeder, of Lemoore, California, to death.

Mercer-based State Police proceeded to the scene, a residence on North Perry Highway in Coolspring Township, Mercer County, and detained George.

Schoeder was subsequently found deceased inside the residence, police say.

The Troop D Major Case team was then activated, along with Mercer County Coroner John Libonati, to conduct an investigation.

George declined to answer questions regarding the circumstances of the incident. He was lodged in the Mercer County Jail on Monday, June 14, to await arraignment on Criminal Homicide charges, according to police.

According to court documents, George was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel W. Davis at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, on one count of first-degree criminal homicide.

He remains lodged in the Mercer County Jail with bail denied.

An autopsy of the victim was scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, in Erie County, police say.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 28 with Judge Davis presiding.

