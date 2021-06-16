 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police: Mercer Man Behind Bars for Strangling His Wife to Death

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceCOOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are currently investigating a suspected homicide that occurred in Mercer County on Monday.

Around 10:44 p.m. on Monday, June 14, Mercer-based State Police received a transferred call from Mercer County 9-1-1 from 44-year-old Eric Raymond George, of Mercer.

According to police, when asked about the nature of the call, George requested emergency services and stated he had just strangled his wife, 41-year-old Serena Schoeder, of Lemoore, California, to death.

Mercer-based State Police proceeded to the scene, a residence on North Perry Highway in Coolspring Township, Mercer County, and detained George.

Schoeder was subsequently found deceased inside the residence, police say.

The Troop D Major Case team was then activated, along with Mercer County Coroner John Libonati, to conduct an investigation.

George declined to answer questions regarding the circumstances of the incident. He was lodged in the Mercer County Jail on Monday, June 14, to await arraignment on Criminal Homicide charges, according to police.

According to court documents, George was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel W. Davis at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, on one count of first-degree criminal homicide.

He remains lodged in the Mercer County Jail with bail denied.

An autopsy of the victim was scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, in Erie County, police say.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 28 with Judge Davis presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.