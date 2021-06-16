On June 11th, 2021, the Reverend Robert I. Moore added his beautiful tenor voice to the Heavenly choir. One can only imagine that he and Morna R. (Wright) Moore reunited for a cruise in the Edsel, to commune with those who went before.

Born in Bangor, PA, to Ephraim H. Moore Sr. and the former Hilda K. Frey, Bob graduated from Easton High School, followed by Ohio State as well as Trinity Lutheran in Columbus, OH. He served in The USMC stateside, ranking as a Lance Corporal during the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion in New Bethlehem, where he served as Chaplain for several years. Bob was a Presbyterian minister who served at the Clarkson, Berlin, New Waterford, Jersey Shore, Oakwood, Tidal, Licking – Cherry Run, Miola Shiloh and East Brady Churches. Additionally, he drove school bus for Bowersox Bus Service.

He enjoyed camping with his family, often with his children and some beloved pets in a camper and visited 49 of the 50 United States. His travels took him around the world as well, and he especially enjoyed seeing Egypt, Germany, and Australia. Closer to home, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, reading, playing pool, or cruising in his classic car, or on a motorcycle, especially with family and friends. He never had a harsh word for anyone, or a “no” for an invite for an ice cream run.

He married Morna R. Wright in 1954, and they celebrated 54 years of loving marriage before her passing in 2008. Together they had 5 children: John Hamel (Sheila), Morna Katherine, Melody (Michael Troup), James, Robert (Trish); 4 grandchildren: Adam Hamel (Eileen), Shadin and Isaac Moore, Keith; and 1 great granddaughter, Lia, whom he leaves behind, as well as many friends and family who will miss his laugh, engaging stories, and loving spirit. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers, Ephraim and John.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Sligo Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to make contributions in his memory are encouraged to donate to the Shriner’s Hospital, or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

