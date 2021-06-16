Say What?!: Contractor Finds Seven Kittens, Nine Cats inside Wall of Vacant Home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A contractor who was taking down a wall at an abandoned home in Philadelphia stopped when a kitten fell out through the hole he had made.

The contractor ended up rescuing nine cats and seven kittens from inside the wall.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.