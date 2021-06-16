SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Punching, Injuring Corrections Officer

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony assault and related charges have been filed against an inmate at SCI Forest who reportedly grabbed a corrections officer and punched him repeatedly.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges on June 10 against 48-year-old Derrell D Mathews, who is currently an inmate at SCI Forest.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:24 a.m. on November 15, 2020, Derrell Mathews caused bodily injury to a corrections officer at SCI Forest.

According to the complaint, Mathews was found to be in possession of a homemade “stinger,” an electric weapon that is considered to be contraband and is prohibited in the prison.

Mathews reportedly made the weapon by modifying an extension cord with a pair of fingernail clippers.

When Mathews was confronted about the weapon, he grabbed a known corrections officer by the arm and began to repeatedly strike him with closed fists, the complaint states.

The officer suffered a dislocated shoulder and lacerations during the incident and was subsequently transported to an area hospital for medical attention, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Mathews through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on June 10:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Serious Bodily Injury to Designated Individuals, Felony 1

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

