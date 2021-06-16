 

Sligo Fire Rescue ATV/UTV Run Set for Saturday

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Sligo-Fire-ATV-UTV-RideSLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Sligo Fire Rescue will be hosting an ATV/UTV Run on Saturday, June 19.

The event includes over 20 miles of ATV/UTV trails, as well as concessions and restrooms midway.

The cost is $20.00 per person, and there are chances to win money at every checkpoint.

The event will also include raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and t-shirts for purchase.

Primitive camping and portable restrooms are available at the parking area.

Campers must pre-register on Friday at the Sligo ball field.

Day of ride registration and parking open at 7:30 a.m. at 2003 Madison Street Extension, Sligo.

The trails are open to dirt bikes only at 8:30 a.m. All others may start at 9:00 a.m.


