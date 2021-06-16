Burns & Burns Insurance Welcomes New Employee to Their Clarion Office
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is happy to welcome Nancy Daugherty to their Clarion office as the new Director of First Impressions.
Nancy enjoys hiking, quilting, gardening, and knitting.
In addition, she and her 14-year-old son, Jacob, are big Pittsburgh Steelers fans!
Please reach out to her and the rest of the team for all of your insurance needs!
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019.
Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, pets, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs! Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or a free quote!
