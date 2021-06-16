 

SPONSORED: Come One, Come All to Carnival Days at Faller’s Furniture!

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2021-06-15 215702CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Carnival Days at Faller’s Furniture in Clarion begin on Thursday, June 17.

– Spin to win a free prize.
– Instant savings with skee ball.
– Special financing available.

– All new clearance center.
– Place your order with $200.00 down.
– And, much more!

Carnival Days:

– Thursday, June 17, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Friday, June 18, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Saturday, June 19, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
– Monday, June 21, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Appointments Available

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.


