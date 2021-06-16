SPONSORED: Come One, Come All to Carnival Days at Faller’s Furniture!
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Carnival Days at Faller’s Furniture in Clarion begin on Thursday, June 17.
– Spin to win a free prize.
– Instant savings with skee ball.
– Special financing available.
– All new clearance center.
– Place your order with $200.00 down.
– And, much more!
Carnival Days:
– Thursday, June 17, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Friday, June 18, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Saturday, June 19, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
– Monday, June 21, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Appointments Available
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.