Clarion County YMCA Offering ‘Best Deal Yet’ to Celebrate End of Pandemic

CLARION, Pa. – The Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the community, and the Clarion County YMCA wants to help local people get back on their feet.

It’s time to get back to being you.

From June 14 through June 28, the YMCA is offering a deal like never before.

Join from June 14 – 28 and pay no activation fee (savings up to $45).

AND, when you join as a FAMILY, you receive 50% off programs through the end of 2021!*

Current members who upgrade to a FAMILY membership can get in on this great deal.*

50% off member prices for programs applies to any current or new FAMILY member through December 31, 2021. Upgrade your membership to a FAMILY and you’ll reap the same benefits for the rest of the year. *Some restrictions apply.

The 50% off programs offer applies to those with current family memberships as a thank you for staying with the Y. Anyone with a family membership will pay half of the member price through December 2021.

“We see the need for people to get back on their feet, to get out and socialize, and to truly recover from all the changes the last 15 months have brought,” said CEO Tom Spence.

The Y wants to help. Financial Aid is available to any family with a financial need through a simple application process. Applications can be printed at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or picked up at the YMCA Membership Desk. The application takes three weeks to process after submitting it. Proof of income/financial status is required to process each application. Financial aid can be requested for membership, programs, child care, and Summer Day Camp.

The Y has returned to normal operations and has exciting things planned for the rest of the year.

“It’s great to see our friends returning to the Y,” said Jesse Kelley, Branch Director. “Everyone who has returned has come back with a giant smile.”

Programs like monthly luncheons, which were halted for over a year, have resumed. Restrictions on program numbers have been lifted.

Mask wearing is not required for those who are fully vaccinated, and the Y anticipates an even bigger change when the state announces that mask-wearing is not required for anyone.

Membership rates are available to view online and anyone with questions can call the YMCA at 814-764-3400.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The YMCA hours are Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and closed on Sundays (seasonally).

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreVenango.com.

