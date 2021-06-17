A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light south wind.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 64. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

