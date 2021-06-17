Area Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Two Victims Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who allegedly threatening to kill a woman and a man was held for court on related charges on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 32-year-old Jeffrey Charles Gadley, of Cranberry, were held for court on June 15:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Gadley remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Ashland Township in late May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, Jeffrey Gadley reportedly made comments to his family that he was going to shoot and kill a known female victim.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s boyfriend, as well, the complaint indicates.

Gadley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 30.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.