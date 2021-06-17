 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Low Country Boil

Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This crowd-pleasing low country boil includes a combination of shrimp, crab, sausage, and potatoes!

Ingredients

2 quarts water
1 bottle (12 ounces) beer

2 tablespoons seafood seasoning
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
4 medium red potatoes, cut into wedges
1 medium sweet onion, cut into wedges
4 medium ears sweet corn, cut in half
1/3 pound smoked chorizo or kielbasa, cut into 1-inch slices
3 tablespoons olive oil
6 large garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 pound uncooked large shrimp, deveined
1 pound uncooked snow crab legs
Optional condiments: seafood cocktail sauce, lemon wedges, and melted butter

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, combine the water, beer, seafood seasoning, and salt; add potatoes and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Add corn and chorizo; simmer until potatoes and corn are tender, 10-12 minutes longer.

-Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat oil. Add the garlic, cumin, cilantro, paprika, and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat for 1 minute.

-Stir the shrimp, crab legs, and garlic mixture into the stockpot; cook until shrimp and crab turn pink, 4-6 minutes. Drain; transfer seafood mixture to a large serving bowl. Serve with condiments of your choice.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


