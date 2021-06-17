Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Low Country Boil

This crowd-pleasing low country boil includes a combination of shrimp, crab, sausage, and potatoes!

Ingredients

2 quarts water

1 bottle (12 ounces) beer



2 tablespoons seafood seasoning1-1/2 teaspoons salt4 medium red potatoes, cut into wedges1 medium sweet onion, cut into wedges4 medium ears sweet corn, cut in half1/3 pound smoked chorizo or kielbasa, cut into 1-inch slices3 tablespoons olive oil6 large garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon ground cumin1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro1/2 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon pepper1 pound uncooked large shrimp, deveined1 pound uncooked snow crab legsOptional condiments: seafood cocktail sauce, lemon wedges, and melted butter

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, combine the water, beer, seafood seasoning, and salt; add potatoes and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Add corn and chorizo; simmer until potatoes and corn are tender, 10-12 minutes longer.

-Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat oil. Add the garlic, cumin, cilantro, paprika, and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat for 1 minute.

-Stir the shrimp, crab legs, and garlic mixture into the stockpot; cook until shrimp and crab turn pink, 4-6 minutes. Drain; transfer seafood mixture to a large serving bowl. Serve with condiments of your choice.

